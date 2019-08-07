Comments
Today, an investigation into movie theaters that will make your skin crawl! Dr. Oz and Inside Edition’s Lisa Guerrero show disturbing footage of what moviegoers have seen in theaters across the country, including rodents!
From the butter dispenser to the cup holder to the seats we’ve swabbed it all and are revealing the top 5 germiest spots at the cinema.
Plus, Shark Tank’s Lori Greiner reveals her secrets to success. And, the Dish crew has the buyer’s guide to getting the best beef for your burger.
