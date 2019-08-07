Comments
DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– Fiat Chrysler will be resurrecting the Mack Avenue Assembly facility. They are seeking to hire Detroit residents to work at the new facility. This will create about 5,000 new jobs for Detroiters.
Detroit At Work has been hosting job preparation events to help people with the application and interview process. It is said that Detroiters will get first priority as it pertains to hiring.
Residents who live in areas like Highland Park, Hamtramck, and near the Detroit River will be given early access to the job openings.
Job applications will be open at the end of August.
