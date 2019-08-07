Comments
DETROIT (the Patch)— The Detroit Institute of Arts recently showed middle school girls from Southwest Detroit how art fits in to the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), opening their eyes to exciting careers in both STEM and art.
Through the DIA’s ‘Putting the STEAM in STEM’ program, the fifth through eighth grade girls learned how the museum uses science and technology to preserve art.
“The program broke stereotypes about the separation of art and STEM and showed students scientific processes the DIA uses to conserve artwork, including ultraviolet lasers,” said Nicole Meunier, development and events specialist for the Mercy Education Project, which provides tutoring, college readiness and other programs. “Seeing those processes in person makes them real and far more exciting than reading about them in a book, seeing them on TV or the internet.”
