(CBS DETROIT)– Jemele Hill, a Detroit native and renowned journalist, will be releasing a memoir in 2021. The book is currently untitled.
Hill attended Mumford High School. She then graduated from Michigan State University and went on to work for the Orlando Sentinel. She transitioned into an on-camera role on ESPN in 2006.
In 2018, Hill left ESPN to write for The Atlantic and to host her very own podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered”.
Hill notably tweeted her concerns about President Donald Trump and came out in public support of players kneeling in protest of police brutality.
With her new memoir, Hill is excited to showcase her depth and her humanity. She feels telling her story will inspire others to rise above their circumstances.
The memoir, published by Henry Holt and Company, will detail her early life in Detroit to present-day.
