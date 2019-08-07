Comments
DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)— Federal agents recovered nine juvenile and two adult victims of sex trafficking in Detroit. Three people who were suspected of exploitation and sex trafficking were arrested as well.
Federal agents have begun intense investigations to help rescue sex trafficking victims.
According to reports, Detroit had the third highest number of juveniles recovered and identified within this investigation. The investigation is a partnership between federal agents and police departments such as Detroit Police, Livonia Police, Southfield Police, and Roseville Police.
