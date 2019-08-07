Comments
EATON COUNTY, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– Eaton County teens, Kyle and Kalob VanHorn, have not been seen since Friday, June 28, 2019. Michigan State Police are currently searching for the two young men.
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an alert.
Here is a physical description of the missing teens:
- Kyle VanHorn is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes. He is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds.
- Kalob VanHorn is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes. He’s 5’10” and weighs 203 pounds.
If you have a tip or see the young men, please call the Michigan State Police at 517-322-1907 or 1-800-843-5678.
