ROCHESTER, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) — Police have announced that missing Oakland University student, Alexander Walker, has been found. He was located at a fitness center near Long Lake.

An employee at the fitness center recognized Walker and called 911.

Once officers got to the center, they put the 25-year old in protective custody and transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police officials  thanked Bloomfield Township PD on social media.

Walker was declared missing on Saturday. His family told university police that he may be a danger to himself and others.

