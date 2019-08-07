ROCHESTER, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) — Police have announced that missing Oakland University student, Alexander Walker, has been found. He was located at a fitness center near Long Lake.
An employee at the fitness center recognized Walker and called 911.
Once officers got to the center, they put the 25-year old in protective custody and transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.
Police officials thanked Bloomfield Township PD on social media.
The missing/endangered person we notified you about earlier has been located. Thanks Bloomfield Township PD and all neighboring law enforcement agencies, local media organizations and community members for your assistance.
Walker was declared missing on Saturday. His family told university police that he may be a danger to himself and others.
