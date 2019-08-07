DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– The annual Ribs and R&B Music Festival is occurring from Friday, August 9, 2019 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. This event will be hosted at the Hart Plaza.
The musical acts are what makes this musical so amazing. This year, festival-goers can expect to see headliners Vivian Green, Avant, Jon B., and Howard Hewett.
Also, people should come out to support local acts Alise King, Denise Davis & Motor City Sensations, Veronica Washington, and a whole lot of gospel groups.
The food is a major plus too. There will be about 30 vendors selling barbecue, fish, and chicken.
For twenty years, Johnnie Washington has been putting on this festival. He believes that the festival brings people together through a universal love: music.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.