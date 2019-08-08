Comments
DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)— On Thursday around 12:50 a.m., a 22-year old victim shot a man who attempted to rob him. The shooting occurred on Detroit’s west side.
According to officials, the victim was sitting in his vehicle with two other people. Two men walked up and approached the vehicle.
One of the men assaulted the victim with a gun and demanded certain items. The victim used his handgun in self-defense. He shot the man a few times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has a concealed weapons permit.
No other information is known.
