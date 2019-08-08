Comments
HOUGHTON LAKE, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)- A 48-year old man of Houghton Lake area head-butted a Michigan State Police trooper, spit on troopers, and damaged a patrol vehicle by trying to kick out the front windshield. On Monday around 6 p.m., he was arrested after breaking into a motel to assault a man.
According to officials, there was a struggle when police troopers arrested the man that resulted in the man’s nose being injured.
The man also assaulted Roscommon County Jail staff upon arrival.
The man is charged with the following charges: first-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of police property and assaulting and resisting a police officer.
His identity is not known and no other details have been revealed.
