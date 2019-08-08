Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY (the Patch) — Local traffic will be shifting to make way for the Woodward Dream Cruise.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is advising local residents and those attending the Woodward Dream Cruise of a temporary traffic control order, which will again be in place for Dream Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 17. It will restrict certain types of traffic on Woodward Avenue (M-1) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This temporary traffic control order prohibits commercial vehicles, vehicles with trailers, and any vehicle over 10,000 lbs. from driving on Woodward Avenue for the designated time period between 8 Mile and the loop in Pontiac. Those who violate the order will be immediately directed off Woodward Avenue and face being ticketed if they refuse to comply with the order.
