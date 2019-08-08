Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for the new 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator vehicles because they can cause a crash, according to an alert from the company.
Specifically, the recall is for a potentially missing manual park release cover.
According to Ford, “Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require the manual park release cover be in place and only removable with a tool. If the cover is not installed, the manual park release lever may be inadvertently activated, which could result in unintended vehicle movement if the electronic park brake is not applied, increasing the risk of crash.”
Ford says the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may be in factory mode, which disables warning alerts and chimes, and does not display the PRNDL gear positions and which gear is selected.
