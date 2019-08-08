Comments
ROSEVILLE, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– Michigan police are currently investigating a brawl that occurred Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Roseville area. There were more than 12 people and a dog involved in the fight.
No one at the scene asked for medical treatment. However, one person suffered a dog bite. He told authorities he would seek medical treatment on his own.
According to authorities, some people who were apart of the brawl were residents of Roseville. Others were residents of neighboring communities.
There were no charges or arrests made. Officials are still investigating to determine the cause of the fight.
