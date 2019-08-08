MUSKEGON, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– Muskegon police officer Charles Anderson has been placed on administrative leave due to allegations that his home contains racist memorabilia. He has been a police officer for the last 20 years.
The memorabilia was found by Muskegon native and U.S. army veteran Rob Mathis when he toured the for-sale home. Mathis said that he saw Confederate flags and a Ku Klux Klan application in the house.
Mathis had enough evidence to know that the home belonged to a police officer as he saw a police jacket as well as a picture of the officer in uniform.
Mathis posted a picture of the framed KKK document on social media. He felt it was necessary to do so because police officers are public servants who serve many demographics of people.
It was confirmed that the house belonged to Anderson.
Anderson has not made an official statement nor has the Police Officers Labor Council. The investigation is still pending.
