Comments
BIRMINGHAM (the Patch) — A Clinton Township man and Sterling Heights woman were ticketed after being caught naked in a fogged up car running outside a police station, according to reports.
A Birmingham reportedly police officer pulled into the parking lot at 200 Martin Street at 12:17 a.m. Aug. 1 and saw a vehicle running and parkedin a spot marked for “municipal vehicles only.” The officer said he noticed the windows were fogged up as he approached the vehicle, the report said.
