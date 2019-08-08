Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Troy, Novi and Ann Arbor are among the top-ranked school in Michigan, according to new rankings released Monday by Niche. The company gave the schools an overall grade of A+.
Here are the best schools in Michigan and their rankings:
- International Academy, Bloomfield Hills
- International Academy, Oakland Schools
- Troy High School
- Novi High School
- Pioneer High School, Ann Arbor Public Schools
