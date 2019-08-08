MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Schools in Bloomfield Hills, Troy, Novi and Ann Arbor are among the top-ranked school in Michigan, according to new rankings released Monday by Niche. The company gave the schools an overall grade of A+.

Here are the best schools in Michigan and their rankings:

  1. International Academy, Bloomfield Hills
  2. International Academy, Oakland Schools
  3. Troy High School
  4. Novi High School
  5. Pioneer High School, Ann Arbor Public Schools

Click here to continue.

Comments