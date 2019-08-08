DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– The Oakland County Board of Commissioners fell under scrutiny from L. Brooks Patterson’s family and staff when they scheduled a board meeting to appoint a new county executive on the day of L. Brooks Patterson’s funeral service.
The board has promptly re-scheduled the meeting to August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Auditorium on Telegraph.
Democratic Board Chairman David Woodward resigned Wednesday and has begun preparing to take on the county executive role. It is said that a bipartisan panel will review applicants and will choose a new county executive on August 15, 2019.
The board will have 30 days or until September 2, 2019 to appoint a new executive to replace Gerald Poisson. If no one is chosen, then Poisson will serve until a special election is held.
Click here to apply for the county executive role.
