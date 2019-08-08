NEW YORK (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Two players in the Detroit Tigers system have been suspended after testing positive for banned substances.
The commissioner’s office made the announcement Wednesday.
Detroit shortstop Pavin Parks, with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Tigers, was suspended 52 games for a positive test for Trenbolone, a performance-enhancing substance.
Tigers first baseman Reynaldo Rivera, with Class A West Michigan, was penalized 80 games after a positive test for Trenbolone.
There have been 33 players have been suspended this year under the minor league program and seven under the big league program, including Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham this week for 80 games after testing positive for a banned performance enhancer.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.