Detroit will experience light rainfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone.
Today’s forecast shows the highest possibility of rain at 76 percent, while the most rainfall is predicted on Tuesday at 0.15 inches.
The coming days will also see warm temperatures, forecast to persist through Wednesday. The weather will bring a high temperature of 83 degrees today.
Skies will partly clear up on Friday, remaining partly cloudy through Saturday. Winds will reach a modest high of 13 mph today but will grow calmer beginning on Friday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
