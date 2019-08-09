SOUTHFIELD, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– On August 28, 2019, The City of Southfield will be hosting a Senior Appreciation Night for residents ages 50 and over. This free event will be held at the Burgh Historical Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The City of Southfield made this official statement on their website:
“Senior Appreciation Night is Southfield’s way to thank our senior population for all they have and continue to contribute to the community.”
The fun event will include Motown-inspired live entertainment, prizes, free hotdog dinners, and vendors providing seniors with information about services and assistance available to them.
Be sure to bring a lawn chair, an umbrella, and of course, dancing shoes.
For more information, contact Senior Services at (248) 796-4650.
