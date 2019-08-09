WYANDOTTE, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– 47-year-old Michael Beebe, a Wyandotte elementary school volunteer, is facing up to 15 child sex charges.
Beebe has been arraigned on the following charges: four counts of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree; four counts of CSC first degree, persons under 13; four counts of CSC second degree, persons under 13; two counts of aggravated possession child sexually abusive material, and one of possessing child sexually abusive material.
On July 25, 2019, Beebe was arrested and is now awaiting trial at Wayne County Jail.
Police have not released any details about the incident that led up to the charges nor will they release the name of the elementary school. An investigation is currently underway.
Wyandotte Public Schools have not made an official statement.
You must log in to post a comment.