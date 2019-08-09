DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– 26-year old Unique Bryant has been missing for over a week. Detroit Police are looking to the community to help find her.
Relatives initially became concerned when Unique did not attend her mother’s July 29th birthday party. Then on August 4, 2019, Shemeka Bryant, the mother of Unique Bryant, was surprised to have Unique’s 9-month old son dropped off at her home by a babysitter. The woman who was caring for Unique’s son said that she hadn’t been able to reach her for a few days.
Before going missing, Unique told a relative that she had found a new place to live and was going to come to her mother’s house to pick up her 5-year old daughter. Unique never did show up.
Unique has not answered any phone calls nor has she responded to social media messages. Her mother is worried and wants for her daughter to return home safely.
Shemeka Bryant also does not believe that her daughter is mentally or physically unstable.
The Bryant family filed a missing person report on Monday. Unique is 5 feet and 6 inches and about 130 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and a long black ponytail.
If anyone has information about Unique Bryant’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-1140. All anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.