WARREN, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– On Friday morning at 2 a.m., Warren Police received a call about a home invasion that left one man dead and another man seriously injured.
When Warren Police arrived to the scene, a 20-year old shooting victim told police that a man entered his home with two semi-automatic weapons. In the midst of a struggle, the 20-year old took the weapon from the man and shot him. The man died as a result of the gunshot wounds.
A woman was found sitting in a car near the home. Police have taken her in for questioning.
The cause of the invasion is unknown. Warren Police are currently investigating the incident.
