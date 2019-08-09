DETROIT, Michigan (CBS DETROIT)– Jimmy Al-Daoud, a 41-year old Iraqi refugee, was found dead after being deported on June 2, 2019 to Iraq. His remains are expected to be transported back to Michigan to be buried next to his mother.
Al-Daoud located to Michigan when his family were granted refugee status in 1979 to escape war in Iraq. He has been a Michigan native since he was one years old.
Once he was deported, his family and friends said that he had been living without access to diabetes medication.
His family stated that he was vomiting, passing out, and dealing with extreme anxiety and depression. They worried about his mental state as he was diagnosed with a clinical mental disorder.
Al-Daoud was afraid to go to a hospital because he could only speak English.
U.S. Representative Andy Levin has helped with the transportation process and has expressed sorrow.
I am working around the clock to get #JimmyAldaoud's remains transported back to the US so that he can receive a dignified Catholic funeral and be buried next to his mother in Michigan, the only home he has ever known. It is the least we can do for Jimmy.
— Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) August 8, 2019
U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials made a statement saying that Al-Daoud was given proper care and treatment.
Al-Daoud’s family are currently planning a funeral.
