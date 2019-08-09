Menu
First Forecast Weather August 9, 2019 (Tonight)
Pleasant Conditions This Evening
38 minutes ago
City Of Southfield To Host Senior Appreciation Night On Aug. 28
On August 28, 2019, The City of Southfield will be hosting a Senior Appreciation Night for residents ages 50 and over.
Michigan Elementary School Volunteer Faces Child Sex Charges
47-year-old Michael Beebe, a Wyandotte elementary school volunteer, is facing up to 15 child sex charges.
Michigan Refugee's Body To Be Transported Back After Deportation
Jimmy Al-Daoud, a 41-year old Iraqi refugee, was found dead after being deported on June 2, 2019 to Iraq. His remains will be transported back to Michigan to be buried next to his mother.
U Of M Changes Tuition Requirements For Undocumented And Out Of State Students
The University of Michigan has changed its in-state tuition requirement to help more students qualify for school.
Michigan Police Investigate Home Invasion Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 1 Injured
On Friday morning at 2 am, Warren police received a call about a home invasion that left one man dead and another man seriously injured.
Michigan Police Are Searching For Missing 26-Year Old Mother
26-year old Unique Bryant has been missing for over a week. Detroit Police are looking to the community to help find her.
First Forecast Weather August 9, 2019 (Today)
Near Normal Temperatures
6 hours ago
Weather Stories
Today's Weather In Detroit
The weather report shows more rain is in store for Detroit today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today's forecast predicts 0.09 inches of rain, while the chance of rain will remain below 47 percent for the balance of the week.
Latest Sports
Tiger Woods Withdraws From Northern Trust With Back Issue
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the opening FedEx Cup playoff event with what he calls a mild oblique strain.
Statistical Breakdown Of Lions-Patriots NFL Preseason Game
new england Patriots vs Detroit Lions stat line.
Tigers Win On Mercers First Career Walk-Off Homer
"All I was really thinking was how cold the Gatorade bath was going to be," he said. "I couldn't wait to get to the plate, but they really got me."
Lions Fall To Patriots In Preseason Opener 31-3
Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford didn't play, and plenty of other key players were also spectators, but Meyers stood out for New England. He caught scoring passes from Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in the second quarter and finished with six catches for 69 yards.
5 Ways To Deal With Negative Co-Workers
We all have at least one co-worker who constantly complains and never seems to have anything positive to say.
Cheap Flights From Detroit To Denver, And What To Do Once You're There
Sometimes, you just need to get away. If you're in need of an escape, why not head to Denver, Colorado? Thanks in part to its breathtaking Rocky Mountain views, vibrant food scene and proximity to outdoor recreation, the New York Times named The Mile High City one of 2018's top places to visit.
The Four Best Farmers Markets In Detroit
Looking to visit the best farmers markets in town?
The 5 Best Art Galleries In Detroit
Looking to try the best art galleries in town?
5 Events Worth Checking Out In Detroit This Week
From a party celebrating art to a bike ride and taco lunch, there's plenty to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
4 Ways To Deal With Bad News
Maybe it happened for you after the Parkland or San Bernardino shootings. Or when attacks in France, Brussels, New Zealand and other faraway regions came in such quick succession there wasn't time for mourners of one trauma to disperse before the next took its place.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Autos
Mahindra Is Looking At Michigan Site To Build Auto Plant
Indian conglomerate Mahindra is looking at a massive former manufacturing site in Flint, Michigan, for a new auto plant that could create up to 2,000 jobs.
Ford Recalls 2 Vehicles, Says They Can Crash Without Warning
On Wednesday, Ford Motor Company issued a recall for the 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs. The recall is due to the vehicles missing a part that causes them to move while parked.
Stream The Northern Trust
August 9, 2019 at 5:10 pm
