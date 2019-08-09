Filed Under:Back pain, Northern Trust, PGA Golf, Tiger Woods, Withdraws

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the opening FedEx Cup playoff event with what he calls a mild oblique strain.

 

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 08: Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club on August 08, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

Woods opened with a 75 on Thursday in The Northern Trust. He says his oblique muscle caused him mild pain and he went for treatment Friday morning. He says it wasn’t enough for him to play the second round Friday afternoon.

He says he hopes to be able to play next week in the BMW Championship at Medinah, where he won two of his PGA Championships.

 

 

 

If he plays next week, Woods would need to move back into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup to be able to defend his title at the Tour Championship, where last year he won to cap off a remarkable return following four back surgeries.

 

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments