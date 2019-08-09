Join CBS 62 at Greektown Casino-Hotel on Wednesday, September 11th from 12pm-4pm for The Price Is Right: Contestant Search!
Audition on September 11th and tell us why you want to be a contestant on The Price Is Right. You could be one of two winners from the Detroit Contestant Search that will be flown to LA to see the show and have a 1-in-2 chance to be a contestant on The Price Is Right! Winners will fly from Detroit to Los Angeles for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to “come on down” on The Price Is Right!
Greektown Casino-Hotel is located at:
555 E. Lafayette Ave.
Detroit, MI 48226
Interested hopefuls, ages 18 and older, are invited to audition at the Contestant Search on September 11th. Photo ID required at event registration – and you must bring a completed application to your audition. Limited copies of the application will be available on-site, while supplies last.
View the Eligibility Requirements HERE
The Contestant Search will take place in the Hotel Ballroom, located on the 5th floor of the Hotel. Parking in the Greektown Casino-Hotel parking structure will be free beginning at 9am on September 11th for those that are auditioning.
Tweet or Instagram from the casting call and use #CBS62Casting. We’ll quote you in our social media round-up after the event, and feature it in a post right here on CBSDetroit.com!
You must log in to post a comment.