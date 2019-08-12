Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — At least 10 Michigan beaches are currently closed due to high bacteria levels, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
Reed Lake – Reed Lake Property Owners
Eagle Lake – Lakeland Estates
White Lake – Maple Park
Lake Superior – Lighthouse Overlook
Lake Superior – Copper Harbor- West Lagoon
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — At least 10 Michigan beaches are currently closed due to high bacteria levels, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.
All of the advisories are in the Lower Peninsula. Here’s a list of the beaches to avoid and the counties you’ll find them in:
Reed Lake – Reed Lake Property Owners
Oakland
Eagle Lake – Lakeland Estates
Oakland
White Lake – Maple Park
Muskegon
Lake Superior – Lighthouse Overlook
Keweenaw
Lake Superior – Copper Harbor- West Lagoon
Keweenaw
Click here to continue.
You must log in to post a comment.