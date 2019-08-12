Filed Under:detroit news


MICHIGAN (the Patch) — At least 10 Michigan beaches are currently closed due to high bacteria levels, according to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

All of the advisories are in the Lower Peninsula. Here’s a list of the beaches to avoid and the counties you’ll find them in:

Reed Lake – Reed Lake Property Owners
Oakland

Eagle Lake – Lakeland Estates
Oakland

White Lake – Maple Park
Muskegon

Lake Superior – Lighthouse Overlook
Keweenaw

Lake Superior – Copper Harbor- West Lagoon
Keweenaw

