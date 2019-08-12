(CBS DETROIT) – The Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunk fatalities according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.
As a result OHSP, law enforcement officers and first responders announced the beginning of a new Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown to start Aug. 14 and will continue through the Labor Day weekend.
Aug. 12 a news conference was held for first responders to discuss the devastating impacts of impaired driving.
In 2018 there were 12 fatal traffic crashes over the holiday weekend in Michigan, with six crashes involving alcohol.
