



– The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive on Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Costick Center, located at 28600 West 11 Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster roads in Farmington Hills.

This blood drive will feature the annual “Battle of the Badges,” a friendly competition between the Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments.

Donors can cast a “vote” with their blood donation to help raise the tally of either department.

All attempting donors will be entered in a raffle to win one of two $25 gas gift cards and will also receive a coupon by email for a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations.

During summer, there is a decrease in blood donations but an increase in need. Local inventories often fall to critically low levels, so community members are urged to do their part and join the “Battle of the Badges.”

All blood types are needed, but Type O is in especially high demand since it can be transfused to patients in other blood groups and used in emergency cases when a patient’s blood type isn’t known.

To make an appointment to donate on Sept. 4, call 248-473-1800 or register online at www.redcrossblood.org.

Enter the sponsor code costickcenter and follow the instructions to set up an appointment.

Giving blood takes approximately one hour. Donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older.If a parent is present to fill out a permission form on the day of the blood drive, 16-year-olds will be allowed to donate blood.

