DETROIT (the Patch) The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is heading to Detroit this week. Held at The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit on Aug. 15, you won’t want to miss this insider gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors.
The multi-billion dollar cannabis industry is showing no signs of slowing down in the U.S. In fact,
Want access to the industry’s most groundbreaking CEOs and investors? Enter the Benzinga
10 states have legalized marijuana for recreational uses. Medical marijuana is now legal in 33 states. Not to mention, CBD (or cannabidiol) is exploding on an array of markets from beauty to mental health and even pets.
Cannabis Capital Conference. Investors flock to the conference to interact with top cannabis companies and hear about projected advancements. Meanwhile, executives are able to find new opportunities to grow their business. Both parties can enjoy lightning-round presentations and one-on-one meetings.
