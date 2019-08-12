Comments
SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN (the Patch)— The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for areas of southeast Michigan warning of potential flooding Monday.
In Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, there’s a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening that may produce heavy downpours and gusts up to 40 mph, the NWS said.
The storm’s movement is expected to be in a northeast direction at about 30 mph.
