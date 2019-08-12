Comments
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who they say entered a property on North Gratiot and stole several items.
It happened July 27 and surveillance shows the man making several trips back and forth to his vehicle with the items.
The sheriff’s department posted the surveillance footage on the Facebook page Aug. 12.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Duda at 586-469-6599.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.