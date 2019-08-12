Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — A Michigan officer is being investigated after white supremacy items were reportedly found inside his home. Items include Ku Klux Klan paraphernalia, according to reports.
Officer Charles Anderson has been placed on administrative leave after the items were brought to the attention of the police department. The items were found by a couple touring Anderson’s home in Holton, which was listed for sale, according to WOOD. The couple was reportedly black and noticed KKK flags and documents during their tour.
