
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Taylor Police Department is asking the public’s help for information regarding a break-in and vandalism incident.
It happened Aug. 7 at the Taylor Meadows Golf Course during non business hours according to police.
“Someone broke into the clubhouse and several golf carts were damaged,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 734-287-6611 and ask for Ken May or Jeff Graves. May can be reached via email at kmay@ci.taylor.mi.us.
