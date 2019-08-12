With beautiful weather hitting the Midwest this past weekend, tourists and locals hit the streets of Downtown Detroit to discover what the city has to offer. With a combination of local events, food & drink, and taking in the architecture and scenery around downtown, visitors of all ages had no shortage of summer fun. With a nice break from the high temperatures and rain, which has seemingly taken over the summer here in Michigan, this weekend was the perfect opportunity to enjoy the city.
Re-live the excitement of exploring Downtown Detroit in these snaps from local visitors!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
The Eastern Market near downtown Detroit has long been on my list of places to visit. It’s steeped with over 150 years of history and the neighborhood surrounding it now boasts some of the coolest murals. This one by @hebrubrantley was by far my favorite! . . _______________________ #detroit #michigan #detroiteasternmarket #easternmarket #easternmarketdetroit #downtowndetroit #art #urbanart #streetart #farmersmarket #prettycitydetroit #visitdetroit #ig_color #travel #travelphotography #instatravel #instadetroit #culturetrip #cityscapes #cityscape #mural #tlpicks #wheretofindme #mytinyatlas #mytraveljournal
