Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The league announced the decision Monday, one week after Lawson revealed he had tested positive for Ostarine despite “never knowingly” taking the substance.

Lawson signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March after spending the past five seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was in the mix for one of the backup spots at cornerback for Oakland this season.

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 09: Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch while being defended by Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. It was Fitzgerald’s 1,282nd catch with the Cardinals which sets a record for the most catches all time by a player with one team. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Lawson will be allowed to participate in the preseason and training camp practices. He will be eligible to play in the regular season after the Week 4 game at Indianapolis.

