FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Stan Barnes and Friends will perform Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills. With its large, star-studded cast, the group will bring full band and vocals for a mixture of jazz, R&B, funk, and Motown in the last Stars in the Park concert of the season.
Concert goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic dinner. No alcohol or pets are allowed in Heritage Park.
In case of inclement weather, this concert will be held at the Costick Center located at 28600 11 Mile Road.
After ten years of sold-out performances with his “Friends” at Ford Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, saxophonist Stan Barnes is bringing his show to Farmington Hills, where he has worked for over 20 years as a Firefighter and Fire Inspector.
He will be joined by Dames Brown, a high-powered group of female vocalists that includes Lisa LaRae Starr, Teresa Marbury and Athena Johnson. The band includes Terry Washington on bass, Jeff Canady on drums, Karlton Smith on lead guitar, Billy Cowart on percussion, and Kevin Tubbs and Ollie Copper on keys. The concert will feature dancing, skits and several well-known cover songs.
“What I really love about Stan is that he creates an environment where you can relax,” said Brenda Barnes, his wife and manager. “There is a feeling of ‘No Worries. No Problem.’ Whatever you’re going through, he’s going to take care of you and make you forget yourself so that you can just enjoy the music.”
Please call the concert hotline after 4 p.m. at 248-473-1848 to confirm the location in case of inclement weather.
