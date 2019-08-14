LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — While assessing the state’s energy needs and resources Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants the Public Service Commission to keep ratepayers in mind.
Her office says she filed comments last week the commission to express her serious concerns.
Nessel’s comments also included concerns about customers’ ability to afford utility service and the quality of the service.
In the wake of the frigid temperatures and the disruption in availability of natural gas Jan. 30-31 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had asked for an assessment.
The commission concluded that Michigan’s energy supply and delivery systems are adequate but in need of improvements.
Nessel urges that the commission consider affordability in all recommendations and not preordain particular outcomes without the appropriate review and examination by interested parties in cases before the commission.
