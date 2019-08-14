Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Restaurant Week is set for Aug. 19-25 where premier black-owned restaurants present special menus that will allow you to try some of their top sellers, as well as never before seen dishes.
In addition to the restaurants represented during the week, there’s an event for almost every day.
Everything from a vegan cooking class to an AfroBeatz dance class to a Cannabis-Infused Dinner Party will be offered.
As of Aug. 14, The Block, Jamaican Pot, Flood’s, River Bistro, COOP, Le Crepe, Delphine’s Jamaican, The Griot, DUO, Yum Village, Demi’s and The Kitchen by Cooking with Que is participating.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit here.
