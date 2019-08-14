Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Over 108,000 midsize Ford cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.
Ford says it’s aware of one injury from the problem.
The company says the cars’ front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers in certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year.
Dealers will apply a protective coating to the cables. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 9.
