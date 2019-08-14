DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the southbound Lodge Freeway at Wyoming Avenue, south of McNichols Road for work on the Wyoming Avenue bridge over the freeway.
This bridge has been previously hit by a high-load vehicle and repairs need to be made to the beams. Work will occur over two weekends. Since this work will require more time than a normal weekend closure, both closures will begin at 10 a.m. each Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. the following Monday.
FIRST WEEKEND CLOSURE:
Starts 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
Ends 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
SECOND WEEKEND CLOSURE:
Starts 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
Ends 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
Lane closures will begin near Seven Mile Road on the southbound Lodge Freeway to direct all three lanes of traffic to the Wyoming Avenue exit. Drivers will be able to cross Wyoming Avenue and re-enter southbound M-10. Drivers are advised to be prepared for backups.
