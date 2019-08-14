DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be repairing pavement on I-94 in Detroit. This work will require closing westbound I-94 from I-96 to Michigan Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Aug. 16.
All lanes of the freeway are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Aug. 19.
During this closure, westbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 to the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Michigan Avenue exit, then westbound on Michigan Avenue back to westbound I-94. Drivers can also use westbound I-96 to southbound Southfield Freeway back to westbound I-94.
The closure is needed to safely allow crews to resurface westbound I-94 from I-96 to Wyoming Avenue.
The southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-94 is currently closed for the ongoing Brush Street overpass replacement. The weekend detour for the ramp closure will be southbound I-75 to Rosa Parks Boulevard, then southbound 14th Street to westbound US-12 and back to westbound I-94.
