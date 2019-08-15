Comments
DEARBORN (the Patch)— The city of Dearborn isn’t taking cyberbullying lightly. The state of Michigan made cyberbullying a crime earlier this year, and now Dearborn is setting tough penalties — up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine — for people who violate an ordinance passed by the City Council last month.
The ordinance also more clearly defines online harassment as “posting a message or statement in a public media forum about another person that ‘is intended to place a person in fear of harm or death and expresses intent to commit violence against the person.’ ”
The message must have been posted as a threat, or the poster must know it will be seen as a threat.
