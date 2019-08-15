Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department Fourth Precinct teamed up with Americorp and Cease Fire Outreach to do a peaceful march in the community Wednesday.
Youth went door to door in southwest Detroit giving citizens information about bridging the gap, how to start block clubs and how to keep our neighborhoods safe.
Officers grilled out afterwards at 30th Herbert Park and played a little basketball with the youth.
