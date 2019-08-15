LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Fayrouz Saad as the first executive director of the Office of Global Michigan Thursday to lead the administration’s efforts on matters of immigration.

“Michigan’s greatest strength has always been the people who call this state home,” Whitmer said. “If someone is willing to work hard and use their talents to make our community and state a better place to live, we should welcome and support them. This is how Michigan will become a home for opportunity for everyone, and Fayrouz has the experience and vision to get it done.”

Under Executive Order 2019-13, which restructured the Department of Talent and Economic Development as the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the Michigan Office of New Americans was transferred from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and renamed as the Office of Global Michigan.

The Office of Global Michigan is charged with advising the governor on matters relating to new Americans, immigration policy, enforcement of federal immigration laws in Michigan, and other matters as requested by the governor.

“The story of America is one that is made up of centuries of immigrants who came to this country to make a better life for themselves and their families,” Saad said. “Our state is stronger when we support one another with the resources to be successful. I look forward to leading the state’s efforts on immigration and building a home of opportunity for everyone.”

Fayrouz Saad received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a Master in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. She began her career in public service in the state House of Representatives, working for former state Representative Gino Polidori (D-Dearborn).

In 2009, Fayrouz joined President Obama’s administration at the Department of Homeland Security where she worked on national security programs and policies on immigration, community policing and emergency response. She continued her work with DHS, strengthening the Department’s cybersecurity programs by leading initiatives to build workforce development and curriculum training programs for the federal government to increase the number of cyber professionals.

After serving in the Obama administration, Fayrouz joined Mayor Duggan’s Administration as the first director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs. As the director, she led efforts to promote immigrant integration and inclusionary programs, including creating the Detroit-ID program, leading the city’s refugee resettlement efforts, and expanding entrepreneurship amongst immigrant communities in Detroit.

The appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

