WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Eastbound and westbound I-94 will be reduced from three lanes to one lane each between US-24 and I-275 this weekend to complete work on the shoulders, which will be used as temporary lanes through the fall.
Beginning 5 a.m. Monday, traffic will be shifted onto the shoulders, leaving only two lanes open in each direction and the service drive/collector distributor exits to Merriman and Middle Belt roads will each be reduced to one lane.
The westbound I-94 service drive/collector distributor will be closed at Merriman Road due to the bridge work. Traffic will exit to northbound or southbound Merriman Road and will be able to access the airport. Merriman Road access to westbound I-94 will be maintained.
Northbound Middle Belt Road and the ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed for bridge and railing work. The detour includes eastbound Wick Road to northbound Inkster Road, then westbound Ecorse Road to Middle Belt Road. Southbound Middle Belt Road will have one lane open and the ramp to westbound I-94 will remain open.
The Ecorse Road on ramps are closed to eastbound and westbound I-94 through the fall.
While access to the airport will be maintained with at least one ramp always open, it will be limited and drivers are strongly encouraged to use the airport access off Eureka Road near I-275.
