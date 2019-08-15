(CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Despite three new cases being brought against singer R. Kelly, an Illinois judge overseeing his case says he’ll proceed toward a trial.
Kelly has denied any wrongdoing but has a federal case in Chicago, one in New York and a Minnesota case have all been brought since July.
Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood asked attorneys if there’s agreement about which of the four cases should proceed first. When a prosecutor said that hadn’t been decided, Flood said he’d proceed for now as if no other cases existed.
Flood said he wanted Kelly at his next status hearing, set for Sept. 17.
The multiple cases complicate moving Kelly from a downtown Chicago jail to different hearings. A defense lawyer said Kelly didn’t appear Thursday because of transportation issues.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.