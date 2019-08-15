(CBS DETROIT/AP) – Some Apple MacBook Pro laptops have been banned by federal safety officials from airline flights.
Apple recalled the laptop batteries because they could catch fire.
The company says a “limited number” of 15-inch MacBook Pros sold mostly between September 2015 and February 2017 have batteries that might overheat and pose a fire risk. Apple says its replacing affected batteries for free according to its website.
On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement airlines were alerted last month about the recall.
Under FAA policy, some potentially dangerous items including lithium batteries can’t be carried on board or placed in checked baggage if they are under a safety recall. The item must be repaired, replaced or made safe by a manufacturer-approved method before going on a plane.
