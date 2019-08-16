Comments
DETROIT (the Patch) — Detroit police arrested a man on Thursday, Aug. 8 over a BB gun shooting that day, according to a release from the department. A 10-year-old girl was the victim, police say.
On Aug. 8, around 3:20 p.m. around Tracey Chippewa, Michael Cooks, 17, walked up to a 10-year-old girl who was walking home from the park. He asked where she was coming from, pulled out a black BB gun and shot her in both legs, police say.
The victim ran home and told her father, who called the police. The father searched the park in the 20000 block of Tracey, found Cooks and detained him until police arrived, the release says.
